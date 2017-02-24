New business coming to NYS through UB, other universities

A boost is in store for the New York economy. Empire State Development says 43 businesses are expanding or coming to New York state to partner with colleges and universities.

The businesses have committed to creating more than 640 new jobs and investing more than $15 million statewide.

“The business partnerships SUNY colleges and universities have cultivated as a result of this program continue to bring academic and research benefits to our students, faculty and staff while also driving economic development in every region of the state,” said SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher.

The University at Buffalo tops the list with 238 new positions from the following companies:

3AM Innovations is a high-technology startup company graduating from the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus Incubator.

Acudex is a new biotechnology business developing a novel technology platform for the detection of immunological markers, primarily for new biomarkers for autoimmune and other immunological non-autoimmune disorders.

Asarasi creates eco beverages using organic maple tree filtrate waters, producing value-added products for New York Maple farmers and pioneering the recovery of a renewable and sustainable source of fresh pure water.

Bounce Imaging is developing a 360-degree tactical camera that will provide first-responders with critical intelligence as they enter dangerous spaces.

Dive Pool Systems has created a family of technical intellectual properties relating to the design of highly efficient, low cost, miniature and in-line hydro-turbine systems, capable of producing electricity from the flow of fluids in small to medium pipes.

HigherMe is a new SaaS cloud-based company developing a suite of software to help retail and service employers use data and video to help find, screen and hire hourly employees more efficiently.

interactiveX delivers educational content that creates an interactive experience for students and teachers alike in classrooms.

LenderLogix is a new early-stage IT company that has created a software platform to help mortgage bankers identify and cultivate stronger relationships with real estate agents by aggregating data from across the real estate spectrum and delivering it to mortgage lenders through the company's website and mobile app, all designed to help close loans faster.

Omantec is an existing medical device business expanding its operations in Cheektowaga to commercialize its patented wall-mounted mechanical lift device that enables the movement of limited mobility patients for personal hygiene and therapeutic purposes.

Oncolinx Pharmaceuticals is a new research and development bio-technology company working in conjunction with the National Cancer Institute to develop targeted cancer immunotherapies called antibody-drug conjugates.

PathoVax is a pre-clinical life sciences company advancing a patented virus-like particle vaccine platform against all cancers and disease caused by the human papillomavirus.

Qoma is an existing computer technology company that develops and supports advanced analytic systems to facilitate information discovery, detect trends and patterns, uncover relationships and put events in context for customers in the financial services sector.

Rx Tracker is a new research and development IT company developing a software and support enterprise system servicing DEA registrants by providing the standard operating procedures and supporting software products used for the maintenance and record keeping of controlled substances compliant with federal and state regulations.

StartSmartR Capital is a new research and development IT company that will be licensing its exclusive technologies and providing software development services to subsidiary companies.

Tactiva Therapeutics is an existing early-stage company involved in the production of engineered T-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

UltraCell Insulation is a Buffalo-based company launching a proven technology for converting recycled corrugated cardboard into a high performance building insulation and is planning to add pilot production and full-scale production sites in the Buffalo area.

Vivacelle Bio is a new biotechnology business developing and commercializing VBI-1, a novel intravenous resuscitation fluid based on phospholipid nanoparticles with a unique mechanism of action used to reverse the consequences of hypovolemic shock.

WeDidIt is a software development business expanding in Buffalo to develop a SaaS platform for non-for profit organizations to raise money through fundraising or donor research.

Other higher education institutions involved include: New York University; Mount Saint Mary College; state universities at Albany, Cobleskill and Plattsburgh; SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn; the University of Rochester and six community colleges in the upstate area.

New jobs will be created in such fields as biotechnology, computer and information technology, data processing, industrial electronic engineering, manufacturing, research and development, agribusiness and food processing.