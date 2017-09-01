A new family is created after grandparents opt for adoption

Family happiness and family tragedy were on display Thursday yesterday in the court of Erie County Family Court Judge Lisa Bloch Rodwin. Gemela and Leroy Peete were there to adopt their three-year-old grandchild Da'miyah, whose troubled mother was denied custody almost since delivery.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

The Peete's have raised Da'Miyah almost since birth after Child Protective Services denied her mother custody.

Gemela Peete recalled that time.

"That night, I think it was right before we had to make the decision, so he (Leroy) was like: No, we're not going to do this."

That stance changed after Leroy saw the baby at the hospital.

"We left the hospital and got back in the car, the first question was: Okay, what are we going to do. So,okay, we need to call them and let them know we are going to take her. Right?"

It was a tough choice between taking care of their granddaughter or seeing her go into the foster care system.

All doubts came to a conclusion Thursday with Judge Bloch Rodwin's official proclamation.

"Upon motion of Mr. Daniel Hartman, I hereby order that the petition filed by Gemela and Leroy Peete for the adoption of Da'miyah is allowed and approved and her name henceforth shall be Da'miyah Serenity Cheyenne Peete," Bloch Rodwin pronounced amidst appreciative applause.

Da'miyah departed the court session with her new parents, her favorite teddy bear, a coloring book and the new over-the-shoulder purse given to her as part of the adoption ceremony.