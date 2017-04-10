New mixed-use building planned for Canalside

The Erie Canal Harbor Development board has cleared the way for more construction at Canalside.

During its meeting Monday, the board approved spending nearly $2 million to relocate underground utilities at Main and Scott Streets, across from HarborCenter. ECHDC Board member Sam Hoyt says plans for the site include a four to five story mixed-use building.



"It's expected that the use will be first floor retail, restaurant, entertainment, and that the floors above will be residential or possibly office," Hoyt said.

The utility work will be done as part of the Cars Sharing Main Street project.

"So rather than opening up the street and doing the construction work twice, timing this while that work is already being done, obviously will save all sorts of money," Hoyt said.

The money was originally set aside for demolition of the former Donovan building, which ended up being converted into a hotel.



"We are not appropriating new money for this job. This is money that had been budgeted previously - which is good news," Hoyt said.

The Cars Sharing Main Street project is set to begin in May. No timetable has been announced for the mixed-use building project.