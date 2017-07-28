New national database shows pollutants in most public water systems

By 1 hour ago

A new national database released Wednesday by the Environmental Working Group shines a light on water quality across the United States - and the results are not good.

The database allows users to search by zip code or their local water utility name, aggregating information from nearly 50,000 public water systems.

“There is no federal organization that pulls together all these results for the country,” said David Andrews, senior scientist at EWG. “Over the past two years we reached out to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to collect their water testing results.”

EWG launched its first Tap Water Database in 2004. This new updated version includes data from 2010 through 2015. The group said it wants consumers to know that even if their water gets a passing grade from government regulators, that does not always mean there are no problems.

The group’s findings show U.S. water systems are contaminated by 256 different chemicals. Eighty-one percent of all water systems detected chemicals linked to cancer and 19,000 systems detected lead levels that could be harmful for infants.

“The legal limit doesn’t always necessarily mean it’s the safe limit, or the goal-level for that contaminant,” said Andrews. “We’re really highlighting the fact that these federal agencies– in this case, the EPA– has not taken recent steps to update any drinking water standards. They have not set a new drinking water regulation in over two decades.”

The new database also contains information for consumers on what kinds of filters they can use at home, in order to improve water quality.

Tags: 
WBFO Health & Wellness Desk
water
Water Quality
Drinking Water
drinking standards
EPA
Contaminants
pollutants

Related Content

Federal Law To Protect Drinking Water Up For Review

By editor Apr 21, 2017

Ever since the tragedy in Flint, Michigan, where lead in drinking water poisoned hundreds of children, attention has focused on the nation’s lead regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency implemented the Lead and Copper Rule in 1991, and is now considering updating it. But some experts fear proposed changes could actually weaken protections for public health.

Cuomo calls on EPA to set drinking water standard

By Feb 11, 2017

Governor Cuomo is calling on the federal Environmental Protection Agency to establish an official drinking water standard for the unregulated contaminant 1,4-dioxane.

Campaign pushes for "constitutional right to clean water"

By Jan 3, 2017
EDnvironmental Advocates of New York

Environmental advocates are prodding state officials to take steps that would give New York residents the “constitutional right" to clean water and healthy air.

Buffalo 'cheating' on water quality, report says

By Jun 3, 2016

A new report says Buffalo is one of 33 US cities that cheat when measuring lead in drinking water.