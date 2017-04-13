New NYS budget holds line on homeless funding

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says among the items approved in the new state budget is $20 billion for New York's homeless. This includes $2.5 billion "to advance the creation of 100,000 new affordable and 6,000 supportive housing units."

However, after a review of legislative figures, that appears to hold the line on funding for New York's five-year plan against homelessness. This comes at a time when demand is continuing to rise, according to a couple of local advocates.

For comment on what the budget means for Western New York, WBFO reached out to Thom Piniewski, Shelter Director at Buffalo's Compass House, which serves teens and young adults, as well as Marlies Wesolowski, Executive Director of Buffalo's Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center, which serves a majority of displaced women with children.

 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, appeared with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and state education leaders in an event hailing the new program, which would begin this fall and is estimated to cost $163 million per year.