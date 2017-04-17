New state budget establishes hate crimes task force

By 2 hours ago

New York State will use $1 million set aside in its new budget to establish a hate crimes task force.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the group will include members of the New York State Police working with the state Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials. 

The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes and discriminatory practices. Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.

hate crime
Governor Cuomo
new york state
New York State Budget

New to the state budget process, 2 lawmakers air their impressions

By 1 hour ago
WBFO File Photo / WBFO News

The state budget struggle in Albany is high political theater, with the legendary "three men in a room" fighting over where the money goes and what it all means to the future of New York. How was the experience for two new local lawmakers?

Buffalo Billion II carries opportunities and concerns

By Apr 11, 2017
NYS Governor's Office

With the passage of the state budget, lawmakers have approved the Buffalo Billion II, the second wave of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development plan for Western New York.  The $400 million in state dollars will help boost some high-profile projects. But there are those who believe the program's lack of transparency makes it vulnerable to corruption.


Agreement on state budget reached

By Mar 30, 2014
WBFO File Photo / WBFO News

An agreement on a new spending budget for New York State was reached on Saturday.