New upscale hotel opens in Amherst

An independent boutique hotel is now open for business in Amherst. Iskalo Development, President and CEO, Paul Iskalo unveiled the Reikart House, on Main Street at the I-290, Thursday.

Iskalo says the 92-room upscale hotel offers an authentic Amherst hospitality experience.

"It's been named after Frank and Dolly Reickart. They were a vaudevillian couple who took up residency in the Town of Amherst in the early 1900s. A very charismatic family - they were known as the first family of hospitality here in the Town of Amherst," Iskalo said.

It's located in the former Lord Amherst Motor Lodge which was designed by Duane Lyman, referred to as the "Dean of Western New York Architecture." Iskalo says all the new finishes and furnishings were made exclusively for Reikart House.

"There's no other hotel like it. So unlike if you're staying at a select service chain, where you get used to seeing the exact same furnishings from hotel to hotel as you move from city to city, Reickart House is unique. It's independent. It's authentic," Iskalo said.

The hotel also features a large boardroom, club-style fitness room, and offers available butler service.