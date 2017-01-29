New U.S. Travel ban unclear to some Canadian airlines

Some Canadian airlines are unsure of the restrictions on Canadians with dual citizenship traveling to the U.S.

Credit U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada

Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International are warning that Canadians with a dual citizenship to one of the seven U.S. banned countries, check with American Customs before traveling to the U.S. The original ban included people with dual citizenship. However, on Saturday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his government was informed by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn assuring that Canadians with dual citizenship would not be affected.  

Canadian airlines like WestJet and Air Canada have confirmed that airlines are allowing Canadians with dual-citizenship and Canadian passports to enter the U.S.
 

