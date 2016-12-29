New Year revelers are offered free ride home for themselves - and their cars

A local attorney and ride-for-hire service are uniting to provide a free service for Buffalo New Year's partygoers who find themselves unfit to drive. The Safe and Sober Ride Home Program provides an additional perk: driving the client's car home as well.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Attorney William Mattar is sponsoring the program which, from midnight until 4 a.m. on the morning of January 1, will provide free rides from Buffalo to drop-off destinations within a 20-mile radius. The rides will be provided by the service Designated Drivers of Buffalo.

The program is being held for its ninth year. Mattar says additional personnel are being added to keep up with the need.

"Demand has been extremely high thre past few years, as the program becomes more and more well-known," Mattar said. "We've continued to add additional drivers, and Designated Drivers of Buffalo has been doing a great job with regards to adding drivers and keeping up with demand."

In addition to providing a safe ride for people, the service provides a second driver to bring a client's auto to the same destination. Michael Mulé, owner of Designated Drivers of Buffalo, says many times people drive while intoxicated because they do not wish to leave vehicles behind.

"The idea behind the program is to give people the no-excuse solution," Mulé said. "It allows them to go out and enjoy themselves, get themselves to where they want to go. It's after they've had a few drinks when they find themselves in that situation. That's when they tend to risk drinking and driving."

The number to call for the service is 202-2222.