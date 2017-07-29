New YMCA coming to Lockport

Groundbreaking on a new facility for the Lockport Family YMCA took place on Friday.

The new building will house a full-sized gymnasium, a steam room and sauna, two pools and a number of children's amenities. Though the inside will create an array of family opportunities, the open, outdoor area was also highlighted by YMCA Buffalo-Niagara President Buddy Campbell.

"In summer, we run day camps, and we run outdoor youth sports programming. We run outdoor adult fitness. So, the idea of having some land where we can eventually build some outdoor facilities will allow for year-round activities."

The 52,000 square foot building on Snyder Drive will replace the current location in East Avenue in the city. Job numbers are expected to double.

The opening is targeted for October of 2018.