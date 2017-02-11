New York AG challenges immigration detentions

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has joined 6 other state Attorney's General in testing the legality of another aspect of immigration enforcement.

Many non-citizens face more than 6 months of detention before receiving a removal hearing. An amicus brief filed in US Supreme Court argues that it is unconstitutional to detain these non-citizens unnecessarily if they pose no danger or flight risk. Schneiderman claims that such detentions create a ripple of negative affects. "Who we're talking about here are neighbors, co-workers, and other key members of our society - and their prolonged, unnecessary detention undermines our families, our economies, and our states."

Earlier, he joined a group of 18 AG's in contesting the legality of President Trump's immigration executive order.