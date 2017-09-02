New York AG warns against gas price gouging after Harvey

Gas prices are on the rise after Hurricane Harvey, as refineries in the Houston area remain offline while the recovery continues.

Though limited supply is expected to bring higher prices, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is warning both consumers and business against price gouging. Average prices statewide have risen 23 cents per gallon, but the General Business Law prohibits excessive price increases in essential goods and services after a natural disaster.

Reports of price gouging can be reported by calling 800-771-7755.