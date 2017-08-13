New York Democrats react to Trump "many sides" comment

Top elected leaders in New York are critical of President Trump for failing to publicly denounce white extremist groups responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend.

Trump did condemn "hatred and bigotry" but then qualified that by arguing it comes from "many sides."

Governor Andrew Cuomo responded "there are not many sides to hate." In a written statement, Cuomo condemned "the language of white supremacy."

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released a statement saying "false equivalencies between 'sides' simply provides cover to white supremacists."

Republican Congressman Tom Reed said he's "outraged by the violence" and condemns those "who divide us with bigotry."