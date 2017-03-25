New York launches legal assistance program for immigrants

New York State is home to over 4.4 million immigrants and now a new initiative will guarantee them access to legal assistance.

The Liberty Defense Project will give immigrants in New York State access to free legal representation regardless of their legal status. The new program is a public-private partnership between the state, legal advocacy groups, private law firms and financial supporters like the Ford Foundation.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says this program is the first of its kind in the nation.

