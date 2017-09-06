NF woman pleads guilty to stealing by fraud

A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to forging her mother's signature in order to get her deceased stepfather's death benefits.

Authorities say 58-year-old Virginia Donahue entered her plea in Niagara Falls City Court to a charge of attempted petit larceny. She also paid back restitution of $1,113.80.

Donahue's mother began receiving benefits after her husband's death in 1997, due to his death from a long-term work-related illness. When Donahue's mother died in October of 2014, Donahue forged her mother's signature on Worker's Compensation checks from November 2014 to January of 2015.