Niagara County prepares for flooding from Lake Ontario

On Saturday Niagara County firefighters along with other volunteers joined the Olcott Fire Company in an effort to combat rising waters along Lake Ontario.

The crews worked to fill 60,000 sandbags to line up against the northern shore to prevent flooding and damage to nearby property. The lake is higher than its been in over 40 years and is expected to rise another foot. Rising water is estimated to reach its peak in May at which time some residents may have had to evacuate.

Niagara County is still in a state of emergency.