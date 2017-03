Authorities in Niagara County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

The County's Sheriff's department states that Calvin Williams has been missing since Thursday. Williams is a black man, 49-years-old, nearly 6 feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen in the Sanborn area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716 438-3393 or investigator Tracy Steen at 716 438-3337.