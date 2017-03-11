Niagara Falls Councilman charged with D.W.I.

A Niagara Falls City Councilman is charged with a misdemeanor D.W.I. after an accident early Saturday morning.

Niagara Falls Police say they responded to an accident involving Councilman Ezra Scott Jr. around 4:50 a.m. on Hyde Park Boulevard. Scott's vehicle ran off the road striking a pole and another parked vehicle. He was cited for "failure to use designated lane," and "speeding not reasonable and prudent" due to snowy weather conditions.

Scott was released after being booked at Niagara Falls Police Headquarters. He will go to city court at a later date.