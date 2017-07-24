Niagara man gets 7 years for assaulting TV news team

A Town of Niagara man was sentenced in Niagara County court Monday to seven years in prison for assaulting a television news team last fall.

Evan Stafford, 26, also will be on three years of post-release supervision for the assault of WIVB Reporter Nick Quattrini and photographer Melvin Barinas in Niagara Falls on October 22, 2016. Stafford also tried to steal their camera.

The new team was preparing a report from an alley where artists had painted murals. Barinas remains out of work due to vision problems resulting from a fractured orbital bone, a concussion and a 15-stitch cut inside his mouth.

Stafford's attorney said he will appeal because his client is a first-time offender who could not remember the crime because he was drunk.