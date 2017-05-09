Niagara River search for person 'yelling for help' continues for second day

U.S. and Canadian search teams are combing the Niagara River for a second day for a person reported in the water yelling for help.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the Buffalo Coast Guard received notification from Erie County 911 dispatch that employees at the Buffalo Sewage Treatment Plant on Unity Island saw the person in the water. The employees followed the individual as far along the property as possible, attempting to assist and gain information, but were not able to rescue the person.

Search crews covered the canal shoreline and the entire Eastern Upper Niagara River with boats and helicopters, while Buffalo Police conducted dive operations in the area. However, no one was found and the Coast Guard suspended search efforts for the day.

Involved in the search were two Coast Guard Station Buffalo response boats, two Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helicopters, an Erie County Sheriff's helicopter, three Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, ONT fire boats, the Buffalo Police Department dive team and a Hamburg Police Department boat.

A New York State Police dive team with side-scan sonar equipment is assisting Tuesday. Anyone who has information that could help identify the individual is urged to contact a local law enforcement agency.