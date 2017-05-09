Niagara River search for person 'yelling for help' continues for second day

By Marian Hetherly 1 minute ago

U.S. and Canadian search teams are combing the Niagara River for a second day for a person reported in the water yelling for help.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the Buffalo Coast Guard received notification from Erie County 911 dispatch that employees at the Buffalo Sewage Treatment Plant on Unity Island saw the person in the water. The employees followed the individual as far along the property as possible, attempting to assist and gain information, but were not able to rescue the person.

Credit U.S. Coast Guard File Photo

Search crews covered the canal shoreline and the entire Eastern Upper Niagara River with boats and helicopters, while Buffalo Police conducted dive operations in the area. However, no one was found and the Coast Guard suspended search efforts for the day.

Involved in the search were two Coast Guard Station Buffalo response boats, two Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helicopters, an Erie County Sheriff's helicopter, three Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, ONT fire boats, the Buffalo Police Department dive team and a Hamburg Police Department boat.

A New York State Police dive team with side-scan sonar equipment is assisting Tuesday. Anyone who has information that could help identify the individual is urged to contact a local law enforcement agency.

Tags: 
USCG
US Coast Guard
Niagara River
search
dive team

Related Content

Coast Guard ends search for missing Canadian man

By Jul 29, 2016
Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lawson / U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for Giusseppe Reinhart, who disappeared Tuesday after departing for a fishing trip on Lake Erie.  The search for the 37-year-old Niagara Falls, ON man was one of the largest in recent years for the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard leading multi-agency search of Black Rock Canal

By Feb 3, 2016
USCG Sectr Buffalo Website

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Black Rock Canal off of the I-190 following a report of persons in a boat in the water.