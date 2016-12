The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization rallied in Niagara Square this morning to urge the city's School Board and New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to proceed with the ouster of Carl Paladino.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley reporting live from the rally in Niagara Square.

The Buffalo School Board is slated to meet in special session this afternoon at 2:30 to discuss Paladino's conduct, and consider a resolution demanding Paladino resign within 24 hours, or face a petition to Elia for his removal.

Stay tuned to WBFO for more updates on this story.