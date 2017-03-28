No agreement yet on Raise the Age for NYS

New York State lawmakers are trying to agree on a proposal known as Raise the Age by week’s end, along with the state budget.

Democrats want 16- and 17-year-olds treated as juveniles, not adults, in the state’s court and prison systems. However, some Republicans say some crimes are too violent for family court and juvenile detention centers, as supporters want.

WBFO asked Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan of Elma, a former State Trooper and Erie County Sheriff, where he believes the holdup lies.

"I don't think everybody's in agreement on what the definition of violent crime is and I don't think everybody's in agreement about what is the appropriate court in the first instance," Gallivan said.

Meetings continue this week in Albany.