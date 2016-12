Drivers this Sunday are being given the gift of toll-free travel.

There will be no charge for tolls for those using the Peace Bridge this Christmas.

"Not charging tolls on Christmas Day is a nice way to conclude the year and say thank you to our employees and customers," said Authority Chairman Sam Hoyt.

The toll-free period begins at 12 a.m. Christmas morning and lasts for 24 hours. Later in the evening, there will be a festive bridge lighting show.