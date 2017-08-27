North Tonawanda Man caught trying to use counterfeit cash

A North Tonawanda man is facing charges after attempting to buy groceries with counterfeit money.

Credit City of Tonawanda Police

36-year-old Daniel Pacana was arrested after trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Tops on Niagara Street. When he was told the money was fake Pacana fled the store and was caught by police shortly after with more counterfeit cash and a stolen wallet. Pacana is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a stolen credit card. He is being held as he awaits arraignment.
 

