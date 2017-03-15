NPR’s Renee Montagne discusses her public radio career

NPR Special Correspondent Renee Montagne will be in our WNED/WBFO studio March 29th. Montagne's radio career started in the 1970's at while attending UC Berkeley at community radio station in San Francisco. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked with Montagne about her public radio career.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley speaks with NPR Special Correspondent Renee Montagne prior to her Buffalo appearance.

Montagne stepped down as co-host of Morning Edition last fall, serving in that role for 12-years. She worked out of the NPR West studio in California and said it was her decision to change her role at NPR.

An Evening with NPR Special Correspondent, Renee Montagne will be held at our studio's Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available by clicking this link.

