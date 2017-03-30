NPR's Renee Montagne shines at WNED|WBFO studios

By Marian Hetherly 13 minutes ago
  • NPR's Renee Montagne shares career stories with the audience
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    NPR's Renee Montagne shares career stories with the audience
    Eileen Elibol
  • WBFO Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley in conversation with NPR's Renee Montagne
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    WBFO Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley in conversation with NPR's Renee Montagne
    Eileen Elibol
  • NPR's Renee Montagne talked about everything from Paul McCartney to Afghanistanshares career stories with the audience
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    NPR's Renee Montagne talked about everything from Paul McCartney to Afghanistanshares career stories with the audience
    Eileen Elibol
  • It was a full house, listening to stories and asking questions
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    It was a full house, listening to stories and asking questions
    Eileen Elibol

It was a conversation that ranged from Paul McCartney to Donald Trump, from Afghanistan to fake news. WNED|WBFO Thursday night welcomed to its studios one of the most familiar voices on National Public Radio, Renee Montagne.

Audience members said they found her passionate, engaging and familiar - just as she sounds on NPR. The former Morning Edition Host and now Special Correspondent appeared before a full house, sharing career stories from more than 30 years' reporting the world, but also switching roles to answer a wide range of questions from the crowd.

Montagne said reporting to her is giving listeners the opportunity to hear different perspectives. She noted that Morning Edition gained some 1.5 million listeners through the November 2016 elections - in part, she believes, because people choose to hear those alternatives.

She was asked about the recent "fake news" phenomenon.

"We never used to refer to news as 'fact-based' because it was never even a question," she told the audience. "If we start thinking there's no objective truth, then we're in trouble."

Montagne conceded that people who "believe every headline in the National Enquirer" cannot be "argued out of it." However, she said the increase in fake news has encouraged NPR to step up its game.

"We're trying to do an even better job," she said. "Of course it's fact-based journalism. That's what we spend our time doing: making sure we've got the facts. And once you have that, then when you speak about reaching out, it's a little like reaching out to people with other ways of seeing what those facts mean." 

What do you think about Donald Trump's comment that the media is "an enemy of the people?"

"I think the media has been an object of some scorn for a long time, for various reasons not all the media's fault and partly the media's fault," Montagne said. "But I will say this: when these sorts of polls are taken by legitimate polling organizations, NPR does float up there as one of the more respected media organizations."

On the topic of refugees, of those she has known personally, Montagne said they want the same things Americans want - such as education for their children and freedom from persecution and fear.

"I know with Afghans, they don't really want to leave their country. They'd stay if they could," she said. "The people who leave are the people who really, desperately don't think they have a future and probably would spend much of their time, when they've left the country, wishing they could come back. I'm going to take a wild guess that that's true of many, rather, if not most people who flee."

Tags: 
NPR
National Public Radio
Renee Montage
Morning Edition
donald trump
fake news
refugees
Afghanistan

Related Content

NPR’s Renee Montagne discusses her public radio career

By Mar 15, 2017
Photo headshot of Renee Montagne

NPR Special Correspondent Renee Montagne will visit the WNED|/WBFO Studios March 29. Montagne's radio career started in the 1970s at while attending UC Berkeley at community radio station in San Francisco. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked with Montagne about her public radio career. 

Agencies serving refugees, immigrants condemn Trump immigration order

By Michael Mroziak Jan 30, 2017
WBFO file photo

Local agencies who assist new arrivals to Buffalo from other parts of the world are joining the chorus of critics reacting to President Trump's recent executive order barring entry into the U.S. by people from a selection of nations that, according to the White House, are known terror breeding grounds.


Two groups of Afghan officers found in WNY

By WBFO Newsroom Sep 23, 2014
Photo from Niagara Falls Bridge Commission Web.

Five Afghan soldiers and police officers undergoing training in the U.S. at Cape Cod and Quantico, Virginia disappeared from their units and ended up in Western New York in separate situations.

Can we develop immunity against fake news?

By Julia Franz, Katie Hiler Feb 11, 2017

In the run-up to last fall’s US presidential election, fake news swept social media sites like a virus, unleashing alternative facts that many people thought were real. One reason we may have been so susceptible to false facts? A consensus is powerful, experts say — especially when our brains are handling a lot of information quickly.