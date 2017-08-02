NU launches new program to boost data security

A new certificate program is being offered by Niagara University for professionals looking to enhance their electronic security skills.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports.

“You see it everywhere. It is like all sorts of heightened concerns around security issues,” said Timothy Ireland, Niagara University’s Provost. Ireland says the new Certificate Program in Cybercrime and Business Security came about as NU was building its new Masters Degree in Information Security and Digital Forensics Program.

“So we have the skill set and the faculty. And it kind of uniquely positioned us to offer this. So we’re really excited to be able to do it,” Ireland said.

The certificate program combines criminal justice, computer science and logistics courses to provide graduates with tools to anticipate security breaches, take appropriate action and implement proper procedures. Ireland says the material is condensed and designed for working professionals in any field.



“It would be a skills enhancement for those who are already employed. But also may provide a basic skill set for those who are looking to break into the job arena. But it is not IT laden,” Ireland said.

Five online courses are required. And the program can be completed in one year. The first module starts at the end of August.



