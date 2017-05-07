NWS: Record wet start to 2017

The Buffalo area has received more precipitation to start the year than at any similar period of time in the 147-years of record keeping by the National Weather Service.

As of Friday, nearly 20 inches of precipitation have been recorded at the airport weather station. That's nearly double the amount that usually falls during the first four months of the year.

More rain is in the forecast Sunday and Monday.

The weather service has once again posted a lakeshore flood warning for Lake Ontario in Niagara and Orleans Counties through 8:00 this evening.

Strong winds and high lake levels will create waves that could cause some flooding and shoreline erosion.