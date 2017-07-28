NY fair officials reassure after Ohio accident

Following a ride malfunction that killed one person and injured several others at the Ohio State Fair this week, state officials want to assure fairgoers in New York that everything possible is being done to ensure that rides are safe.

The New York State Department of Labor is in charge of certifying rides at all carnivals and fairs across the state. Inspectors look at rides at traveling carnivals or fairs every time they are set up in a new location. In a statement, department officials say they will re-inspect all rides, owned by any company, that are like the Fire Ball, the aggressive thrill ride involved in the fatal accident in Ohio.

"It’s not just a visual inspection," said New York State Fair Acting Director Troy Waffner. "They go through them bolt by bolt to to make sure they are being put up correctly, to make sure they meet the manufacturers specifications for being put up, and if any of the inspectors feel uncomfortable, the ride gets shut down.”

The Erie County Fair starts August 9. Waffner says inspections begin as soon as the rides are taken off the trucks.