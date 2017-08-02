NYS authorizes 5 more marijuana dispensaries

By WBFO Staff 1 hour ago

New York State has authorized five more organizations to manufacture and dispense medical marijuana to improve patient access to dispensing facilities across the state.

The new dispensaries are Citiva Medical, Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, New York Canna (doing business as Terradiol New York), PalliaTech NY and Valley Agriceuticals. Terradiol will manufacture in Onondaga County and have dispensing facilities in Erie, Orange, Queens and Suffolk Counties.

The five new dispensaries join five others - MedMen, formerly known as Bloomfield Industries; Columbia Care; Etain; PharmaCann; and Vireo Health of New York - which have been operating since the program's launch in January 2016 and have been re-registered for another two years.

"The New York State Department of Health is committed to growing the state's Medical Marijuana Program responsibly," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "The addition of these registered organizations will make it easier for patients across the state to obtain medical marijuana, improve the affordability of medical marijuana products through the introduction of new competition and increase the variety of medical marijuana products available to patients."

The Health Department said Citiva Medical will manufacture in Orange County and have dispensing facilities in Dutchess, Chemung, Kings and Richmond counties.

Fiorello Pharmaceuticals will manufacture in Schenectady County and have dispensing facilities in Monroe, Saratoga, New York and Nassau counties.

PalliaTech NY will manufacture in Ulster County and have dispensing facilities in Nassau, Orange, Queens, and Clinton counties.

Valley Agriceuticals will manufacture in Orange County and have dispensing facilities in Kings, Oneida, Suffolk, and Dutchess counties.

Other recent enhancements to New York State's Medical Marijuana Program include adding chronic pain as a qualifying condition, permitting home delivery, empowering nurse practitioners and physician assistants to certify patients and publishing a list of registered practitioners who have consented to be listed publicly.

The Health Department said as of August 1, there are 25,736 certified patients and 1,139 registered practitioners participating in the program. The number of certified patients has increased by 10,744 (72 percent) since the addition of chronic pain in late March.

Integrating five additional registered organizations into the industry utilizing a phased-in approach was a recommendation of the Department's two-year report on the Medical Use of Marijuana Under the Compassionate Care Act.

Tags: 
WBFO Business & Economy Desk
marijuana
new york state
Department of Health
medical marijuana

Related Content

02/28/17: Marijuana's push into the mainstream

By Marketplace Feb 28, 2017
marijuana_2.jpg
Marketplace

The White House has released a budget outline that calls for a $54 billion increase in defense spending. We'll explore what's on the Pentagon's wish list and whether Congress is likely to approve it. Afterwards, we'll take a look at one marijuana lab that's found an innovative financing mechanism.

Activists say more access to medical marijuana needed

By & Apr 23, 2017
WBFO's Marian Hetherly

Even though it is now legal, activists say there are still many obstacles in place that keep people from gaining access to medical marijuana.

Applicants seek licenses to grow & dispense medical marijuana

By Jun 5, 2015
WBFO News photo by Karen DeWitt /

Four area businesses are vying for state approval to begin growing and selling medical marijuana. New York is the 23rd state in the national that legalized use of the drug to treat patients. WBFO'S Eileen Buckley spoke to one of the local applicants.

As medical marijuana opens in New York, local patients await certification

By Michael Mroziak Jan 7, 2016

After some early confusion on Thursday morning, including whether two local dispensaries would be open for business, New York State's medical marijuana program officially got underway. However, many hoping to access the highly-anticipated drug are still awaiting the required certification to receive it.