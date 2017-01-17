NYS Board of Regents member to attend school board meeting for vote on Paladino petition

The Buffalo School Board could approve a resolution Wednesday night to file a petition that calls for the removal of Park District board member Carl Paladino. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says local leaders remain outraged at his egregious remarks about the Obamas and that a member of the New York State Board of Regents plans on attending the meeting.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley talks with New York State Board of Regents Member Catherine Collins and State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes about Carl Paladino.

“There’s a process and so the board should just follow it,” said State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes. Peoples-Stokes noted the city school board has to follow the process in calling for Paladino’s removal.

Board members are scheduled to meet Wednesday night at City Hall. At the end of the board's writing agenda, under unfinished business, it states "Resolution Authorizing Petition.”

The board has hired an outside attorney to review and advise members. That petition would need to be filed with state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

“If you don’t engage at the beginning of the process, you don’t get to go through the letter, so I hope they will follow through with the process,” explained Peoples-Stokes. “Why doesn’t he just retire – you know, resign – because apparently he has some issues with educated black people and it is completely in contrast to what your role is as school board member. When Dr. Williams was here, he said the only reason he was hired was because he was black. He said the same thing with the last superintendent that was here.”

New York Regent Catherine Collins of Buffalo is planning to be at City Hall Wednesday evening for the school board session.

“I will be attending the meeting. That’s about all I can say about that,” Collins told WBFO.

WBFO asked Collins what happens once Commissioner Elia receives an application.

"Then she begins to do the work of state Ed and there are various stages that the application has to go through in addition with her input,” responded Collins.

The petition must be filed within 30 days of an incident occurring, and in this case, the clock is ticking. Paladino's remarks were published by Artvoice December 22nd. Now the Buffalo Teachers Federation is now accusing Paladino of revealing private board business. In another article published in Artvoice, he discussed an executive session. This would be a direct violation of school board policy and not an issue of Paladino's right to free speech.