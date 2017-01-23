NYS budget hearings to begin

New York lawmakers will soon begin several weeks of hearings on Governor Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal.

The first hearing Tuesday is likely to focus on Cuomo's call to make state tuition free for middle class students. The second hearing, on Wednesday, will be dedicated to workforce development. Future meetings will delve into taxes and state spending on public safety, economic development, health care and social services, education and the environment.

The hearings are put on jointly by the Assembly and the Senate. Lawmakers will recommend changes to Cuomo's budget and the final product will be hammered out in negotiations between the governor and top lawmakers.

The Legislature hopes to approve a spending plan before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.