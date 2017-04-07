NYS budget talks stalled by education money, Raise the Age

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there is a possible compromise to resolve the ongoing state budget stalemate - but the leader of the Senate says there is no final agreement.

The Bronx Democrat said Thursday that the Assembly will back a deal on charter school funding, one of the last sticking points in the way of a budget, which was due April 1.

Heastie said there are also agreements on an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers and a proposal to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan's spokesman said senators are discussing the proposed compromise, but there is currently no final agreement.

The budget was due by Saturday. Negotiations broke down Wednesday when the Senate abruptly left the Capitol.