NYS Health Exchange sees 28% enrollment increase

The window to sign up for health insurance through the New York state Marketplace has come and gone, but the marketplace was busier than ever even though there are lots of questions about what may happen to the current health care system.

In the final two days of the open enrollment period just over 45,000 New Yorkers signed up for health insurance.

January 31st - the deadline to sign up was the busiest day ever for the Marketplace’s website - with nearly 3 million page views.

Overall, the number of people who enrolled increased from last year by 28 percent. Several other state-based marketplaces reported an increase in enrollment - despite uncertainty about what will happen to the Affordable Care Act.