NYS hoping equal rights campaign attracts tourists

New York is home to many equal rights movements - and now the state wants to actively promote that history to tourists.

A mother and her teenage daughter are driving along New York's roadways, stopping to visit Susan B. Anthony's home in Rochester. The daughter places a "Thank You" sign at the gravesite of the suffragette, who endured opposition and abuse throughout her life, but eventually helped all women gain the right to vote. Interspersed throughout the 30-second spot are historic photos and videos of protesting women.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said the commercial highlighting the women's suffrage movement that blossomed in New York State is just the first in a series of promotions and events with the timely message of celebrating equal rights and diversity.

"This particular year we're celebrating the 100th anniversary of women fighting for and securing the right to vote back in 1917," said Hochul, who chairs the state's Women's Suffrage Commission. "So the emphasis this year is going to be on places like Susan B. Anthony's home in Rochester and places like Seneca Falls, where the first women's rights convention was held in 1848, where they had the audacity to even propose that women should have the right to vote."

Other fights for equal rights, such as the abolition and LGBTQ movements, will be highlighted as well.

"Regardless of your ethnic origin, whether you're an immigrant or not, wherever you come from, New York State has always been a place where we honor that and we continue to embrace progressive values," she said. "But really continuing the message that we're stronger together and that's always been the beauty of New York that we celebrate."

"I Love NY" tourism dollars are being used to fund a new campaigns.

"If we can bring people to Rochester and Syracuse and entice them to come over to Buffalo and talk about the origins of the NAACP and how people crossed from Buffalo into Fort Erie in very dangerous time, that's a story that will ultimately be told as well," said Hochul.

A new "I Love NY" brochure highlighting the state’s history of equal rights and related destinations can be found at www.iloveny.com/equalrights. The first of more commercials in the campaign can be viewed here.