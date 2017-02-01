NYS joins ACLU lawsuit against Trump immigration ban

Three states are now suing the Trump administration over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration. New York and Massachusetts have joined Washington State in announcing the legal challenges to Donald Trump.

The actions are not without precedent. Several Republican attorneys general made it a practice to routinely file lawsuits against the policies of Barack Obama.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Trump is "a president who does not have respect for the rule of the law." He and his Massachusetts counterpart say their offices are joining legal challenges to Trump already filed in their states by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Trump's order is "harmful, discriminatory and unconstitutional."