NYS lawmakers get back to work this week

New York lawmakers will return to Albany this week to begin their work for 2017, with a full slate os issues on the table.

This year's agenda includes proposals to modernize state voting rules, address government corruption and permit Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.

Democrats say they will also look for ways to stand up to Republican President-elect Donald Trump if he moves to restrict abortion rights, deport immigrants or roll back efforts to address climate change.

Other prominent proposals include legislation to allow the terminally ill to request life-ending medication from a physician and a bill to end the state's practice of prosecuting 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.

The six-month legislative session gets underway Wednesday. Lawmakers expect to adjourn in June.