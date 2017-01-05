NYS Legislature begins new session

New York state lawmakers have gathered in Albany Wednesday to begin their work for 2017. The Senate and Assembly both convened for the first time since they adjourned last summer.

This year's six-month session is expected to feature big debates over the cost of higher education, government ethics and Uber's proposal to expand into upstate cities like Buffalo and Syracuse.

Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, says lawmakers will also work to stand up to President-elect Donald Trump if he and Congressional Republicans move to rein in abortion rights, immigration, health care benefits or efforts to fight climate change.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo skipped the Legislature's first day. Cuomo has had frosty relations with lawmakers in recent months and chose to hold an event in New York City instead.