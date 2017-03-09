NYS looking to return millions in cash to rightful owners

By 3 minutes ago

Once again, the New York State Comptroller's Office has millions of dollars in unclaimed funds looking for their owners, including more than $113 million owed to 241,221 accounts in Erie County.

The state is overseeing more than $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds and is urging New Yorkers to check the Comptroller's website to determine whether any of it belongs to them.

Credit NYS Comptroller's Office

The majority of funds stem from old bank accounts, but also include stocks, life insurance, uncashed checks and gift cards. State law requires that abandoned money or securities be transferred to the Comptroller’s office if there is no activity in, typically, three years.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says over 2 million people visit the website every year and his Office returns $1.5 million a day. The Office set a national record for the third consecutive year, for the most unclaimed funds returned in one year - totaling $452 million.

However, most funds remain unclaimed. There are currently more than 35 million unclaimed funds accounts across New York State, some dating back to the 1940s.

Tags: 
new york state
State Comptroller's Office
thomas dinapoli
unclaimed funds

Related Content

DiNapoli urges residents to check for unclaimed funds

By Jim Ranney Sep 27, 2013
File photo

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says his office may have money that belongs to you.  DiNapoli says the state is holding $12-billion in unclaimed funds from various financial accounts. 

Getting Back Your Unclaimed Cash

By editor Apr 29, 2014

Transcript

MARTIN MARTIN, HOST:

Now to matters of personal finance. We often talk about ways to keep more money in your wallet, whether through better budgeting or avoiding scams. But it turns out there is some money that might actually be sitting around trying to get into your pockets.

How is this possible, you say. Unclaimed funds. It turns out, according to our friend, consumer columnist Sheryl Harris, you often have money tucked away that you didn't know about, just like those coins in a sofa cushion, only better. Right, Sheryl?

Billions in aid for low-income seniors go unclaimed

By Ashley Milne-Tyte May 5, 2016
seniorcitizen.jpg
Ashley Milne-Tyte

The number of seniors living in poverty has increased during the last few years. Today more than 4.5 million people live on less than $12,000 a year. Meanwhile, a lot of benefits seniors could tap in to help pay for health care and housing aren’t being used.  

Unclaimed clothing from TSA checkpoints would clothe homeless vets

By Dec 17, 2012
Photo by Mark Scott / WBFO News

It's called the "Clothe a Homeless Hero Act."  It's sponsored by two federal lawmakers from New York who want to use unclaimed clothing from TSA security checkpoints to clothe veterans in need. 