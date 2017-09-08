NYS top court upholds assisted suicide ban

New York's ban on assisted suicide stands, after the state's highest court rejected arguments from terminally ill patients who want the right to seek life-ending drugs from a doctor.

The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that state lawmakers had a rational reason for passing a ban on assisted suicide and that the ban does not violate the state constitution.

The case was brought by patients and advocates who say New Yorkers with a terminal illness should not have to suffer needlessly.

The ruling is not expected to end the debate as advocates will try again next year to pass legislation to permit physician-assisted suicide. That bill did not get a vote this year.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon and Washington, D.C., have laws allowing people to seek a doctor's help in ending their life.