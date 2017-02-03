NYSED Commissioner denies two requests for stays in removal of Paladino

By 58 minutes ago

New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has denied two requests for stays in the removal Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board. 

NYS Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

WBFO News received a statement issued by the Department's spokesperson Emily DeSantis. DeSantis stated Commissioner Elia denied the requests for stay orders in two appeals.

BOE denied stay.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

One was filed by the Buffalo Board of Education and the other by Parent District Coordinating Council leader Sam Radford.  

Radford stay denied.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The State Education Department says two other pending appeals will continue.

Here is the entire statement WBFO received late Friday afternoon from Emily DeSantis, New York State Education Department spokesperson:

“Commissioner Elia denied requests for stay orders in two separate appeals seeking removal of Carl Paladino as a member of the Board of Education of the Buffalo City School District.  The submission of pleadings and papers in these cases, as well as in two other pending appeals, will continue.  Upon receipt of all papers, the Commissioner will decide whether a removal hearing is warranted.”

Tags: 
Carl Paladino
NYSED

