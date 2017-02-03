NYSED Commissioner denies two requests for stays in removal of Paladino

New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has denied two requests for stays in the removal Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board.

WBFO News received a statement issued by the Department's spokesperson Emily DeSantis. DeSantis stated Commissioner Elia denied the requests for stay orders in two appeals.

One was filed by the Buffalo Board of Education and the other by Parent District Coordinating Council leader Sam Radford.

The State Education Department says two other pending appeals will continue.

Here is the entire statement WBFO received late Friday afternoon from Emily DeSantis, New York State Education Department spokesperson:

“Commissioner Elia denied requests for stay orders in two separate appeals seeking removal of Carl Paladino as a member of the Board of Education of the Buffalo City School District. The submission of pleadings and papers in these cases, as well as in two other pending appeals, will continue. Upon receipt of all papers, the Commissioner will decide whether a removal hearing is warranted.”