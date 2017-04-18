NYSED orders hearing date for Carl Paladino

WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned there will be a hearing in response to the Buffalo Board of Education's application to remove Carl Paladino from the school board.

A statement issued by the New York State Education Department says Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is ordering a hearing to be held on June 22 at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Education Department building in Albany.

Paladino has been under tight criticism in the community for racist remarks he made against the Obamas back in December.

The order issued by Elia states the hearing will be held for a "show of cause" of why Paladino "should or should not be removed from office."

WBFO reached Paladino by phone Tuesday afternoon. WBFO's Eileen Buckley asked him for comment, but he declined. "No. I don't have comment on that," replied Paladino.

The following is the full statement issued by NYSED:

"State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ordered a hearing in the matter of the application of the Buffalo City School District for the removal of Carl Paladino as a member of the Board of Education of the Buffalo City School District.

The hearing will start at 9:00 a.m. on June 22 at the State Education Department building in Albany, NY. The full order is attached.

While the hearing is open to the public, very limited seating is available due to space limitations. A process for attendance will be announced closer to the hearing date."

