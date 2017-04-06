Okposo in ICU, expected to miss final season games

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Associated Press that Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is in intensive care undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Sabres have not revealed Okposo has been hospitalized. As the story was reported, the team later issued the following statement:

"Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness. Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Coach Dan Bylsma would only say Okposo is with team doctors and tests have yet to pinpoint the cause of the illness. Bylsma added he was "very concerned'' about Okposo, who fell ill before Buffalo's game at Columbus on March 28.



Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.