Old Fort Niagara pummeled by Lake Ontario flood waters

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 3, 2017 12:35 pm

Concerns are growing that the historic structures at Old Fort Niagara could be at risk of damage from Lake Ontario's flood waters. The fort is located in New York at the mouth of the Niagara River, where it meets the lake.


This week, the staff at Fort Niagara noticed several trees were missing from the bank, just east of the fort.  On closer investigation, they determined that rising waters and winds caused a portion of the embankment to collapse into the lake, taking the trees with it.

"It’s erosion, but the term 'erosion' sort of implies a gradual process. This was sudden," said Executive Director Robert Emerson.

He says the park’s popular French Castle sits about 10 feet from a sea wall. That’s only thing protecting it from the harsh waves and wind.

The wall stands about 30 feet tall. And this week, the water was just a few inches away from the top of the lower section. The upper section of the wall is made of stone. If the waves reach the upper section, it could start to erode.

Emerson says the French Castle is the oldest building in the Great Lakes region, and the core of the historic site.

"It was built by the French in the 1726," he said. "It’s an architectural gem. Generations of people have come here and we don’t want to be the ones to lose it. It needs to last centuries longer, it needs to last."

But, battling the water isn’t something new.

"It’s been an ongoing struggle against the lake for generations," Emerson said. "Even when the French were here, in the 18th century, they were complaining about the lake shore eroding."

But at the time, he says, there was about 90 more feet of ground between the castle and the lake.

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Lake Ontario
Niagara River
Great Lakes

Related Content

Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding

By , & 4 hours ago

Updated Wednesday, May 3 at 10:40 a.m.

Hazardous weather conditions are continuing for many living along the Lake Ontario shoreline and St. Lawrence River -- with the threat of more flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Hazardous Weather” warning for areas in Erie, Monroe, Orleans, Niagara, and Genesee counties.

New York town fights to keep Lake Ontario at bay

By May 1, 2017

Lake Ontario is 20 inches higher than normal, and New York towns along the south shore are filling sandbags and making other flood preparations.

In Port Bay, the high water has already damaged the town’s protective barrier beach. Now, residents are scrambling for ways to hold back the lake’s waters.


N.Y. towns fear impact of Lake Ontario flooding

By & May 2, 2017

As heavy rains continued along the southern shore of Lake Ontario, residents and government officials are growing concerned about waves that are eroding lakefront properties. They're also worried about damage to local utilities.