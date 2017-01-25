One-day contest seeks business startup ideas

With a prize of $5,000 on the line, organizers of the UberPITCH contest are seeking entrepreneurs who are ready to present their startup ideas today. Co-sponsors 43North and Uber NY teamed up for the contest to bring "innovation and creativity to the Western New York community," said John Gavigan, Executive Director of 43North.
Gavigan outlined the contest during a conversation on WBFO's Morning Edition:
- Tap the UberPITCH pop-up at the bottom of the Uber app today (January 25) between 11am and 3pm and request a driver.
- If you're connected, an Uber driver will transport an investor to you. You will have seven minutes to pitch your idea. The investor will give you feedback.
- A select group of entrepreneurs will be invited to pitch at an event tonight. All investors will review the pitches before determining the winner.