One more day of lake effect, then warming trend

Lake effect snow continues to fall in areas well south of Buffalo.

A Lake Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties remains in effect through 7:00 Sunday night for four to seven inches of new snow. Still, commercial vehicles are once again allowed on the 90 between the Pennsylvania state line and Lackawanna after being banned since Friday because of the lake snow.

The immediate Buffalo area is dealing with bitter cold wind chills today as gusty winds combine with temperatures in the lower teens.

But a warm up is on the way. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s by Tuesday and could hit 50 on Thursday.