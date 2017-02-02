One word to stop the violence: jobs

Eight murders in January alone and gunfire in broad daylight at Main and Utica in Buffalo is another sign that street violence won't go away. That was the topic of a panel discussion Wednesday night in St. Joseph University Church.

Those at the session were told shooters and gang members are younger and younger and more brazen than ever because people won't come forward to tell what they saw.

"The reason it's so loose now is because they don't fear reprisals. Right?" asked Pastor James Giles. "Broad daylight, like today, with that shooting today right there at Main and Utica. Broad daylight. No one did care that nobody saw the car, didn't care no one saw the face shooting out the window. Fortunately, it didn't hit anybody, but it could have slain somebody.

Giles said criminals aren't even afraid. Changing that atmosphere is going to require the community coming forward, he said.

Or - Lesley Haynes will have to go to work. Haynes is a grief counselor with the Stop the Violence Coalition.



"My role is: I go to the home after somebody has been murdered and I talk with them and try to give them comfort to help them with going through the preparations for the funeral and then after that's over, then I try to help them with their grief," Haynes said.

Giles says anti-violence groups try hard to monitor gangs and keep them from settling their disputes with gunfire and anti-violence campaigners are making progress. However, he said much of the violence grows out of poverty and despair about their future.

Stop the Violence Coalition Executive Director Murray Holman agreed that there is one word that can help: jobs.

"We are making progress, especially with the GIVE Program," Holman said. "I do a lot of probation runs going to homes and parole runs, talking to young men, getting them jobs, changing their mindset about carrying guns in the community - and it's truly working. I've got to find some jobs."

When the jobs aren't there to get people to work and off the street, he said some will do anything, commit any crime, to get some money to carry them through life. Anti-violence activists are working to help young people get off the streets, do better in school, so they have a future without guns.