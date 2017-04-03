One wounded, multiple accidents at Orchard Park dance party

Police say an Orchard Park roller rink was filled beyond capacity while hosting a weekend dance party that ended when gunfire wounded a New York City woman.

Authorities say more than 500 people crowded into the Frank Young Sports Complex on North Buffalo Road for Saturday night's event hosted by an outside promoter. The gunfire sent people scrambling for the exits and police say accidents occurred while some drivers were trying to leave the parking lot.

Police say the business has a capacity of 300. The owner says the building has a higher capacity and only about 300 people were at the party. However, he says the complex will not be hosting outside vendors anymore.

Officers from Orchard Park and neighboring West Seneca and Hamburg responded. The injured New York City woman was treated at an area hospital and released.