Only a partial eclipse, but a festive atmosphere at local watch events

By Michael Mroziak 1 hour ago
  A family looks up and marvels at the partial solar eclipse outside the Buffalo Museum of Science Monday afternoon. The moon covered about 72 percent of the sun over Western New York.
    A family looks up and marvels at the partial solar eclipse outside the Buffalo Museum of Science Monday afternoon. The moon covered about 72 percent of the sun over Western New York.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO
  Hundreds of visitors, including these guys, were awestruck by the partial solar eclipse occurring high above Buffalo on Monday.
    Hundreds of visitors, including these guys, were awestruck by the partial solar eclipse occurring high above Buffalo on Monday.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO
  An all-American boy enjoys what was billed the Great American Solar Eclipse.
    An all-American boy enjoys what was billed the Great American Solar Eclipse.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO
  For many outside the Buffalo Museum of Science, Monday's partial solar eclipse was a family affair.
    For many outside the Buffalo Museum of Science, Monday's partial solar eclipse was a family affair.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO
  These young girls are holding up an eclipse-themed activity book outside the Buffalo Museum of Science. They'll have another opportunity to enjoy an eclipse in April 2024, when Buffalo is in the path of totality.
    These young girls are holding up an eclipse-themed activity book outside the Buffalo Museum of Science. They'll have another opportunity to enjoy an eclipse in April 2024, when Buffalo is in the path of totality.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO
  Food trucks and music added to a festival atmosphere outside the Buffalo Museum of Science during the partial solar eclipse.
    Food trucks and music added to a festival atmosphere outside the Buffalo Museum of Science during the partial solar eclipse.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  Seven-year-old Gabriella offers her reaction to the solar eclipse. She found it "interesting" and looks forward to April 2024, when the next total eclipse over the U.S. puts Buffalo within the path of totality.
    Seven-year-old Gabriella offers her reaction to the solar eclipse. She found it "interesting" and looks forward to April 2024, when the next total eclipse over the U.S. puts Buffalo within the path of totality.
    Eileen Elibol, WNED-WBFO

The Buffalo Museum of Science's front lawn looked like a summer festival as hundreds of people gathered to take in the Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017.

Most peered upward, wearing protective eclipse glasses, to watch the moon pass in front of the sun. Others watched images of the eclipse through various alternative means. One family projected the sun through a telescope on to a large cardboard sheet, where they watched a crescent-shaped sun.

"It's really, I don't know, really interesting," said 7-year-old Gabriella, who sat on a blanket and had viewed the eclipse using special glasses.

Visitors of all ages were awestruck by the celestial event unfolding high above. 

"It's amazing," said Jodi Minor of North Tonawanda. "It's so awesome to look at. It's like a crescent moon right now."

Live music and the presence of several food trucks, all of which were enjoying steady business, added to the casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Sarah from Buffalo. "It feels nice and cool. It's a good vibe. Everyone is happy. It's a little darker."

Because it was only a partial eclipse over Buffalo, the region did not experience the total darkness enjoyed by those within the Path of Totality. But the sunlight was noticeably less intense as the Moon reached the maximum 72 percent coverage of the Sun in Western New York. A cool breeze blew through the area as well.

Buffalo and surrounding areas will get the opportunity to enjoy totality in seven years. Weather permitting, Buffalo will be along the Path of Totality for the next total eclipse over the United States, on April 8, 2024.

"Oooh!" said Gabriella in reaction to that information. "That's a long time."

great american solar eclipse
solar eclipse
Buffalo Museum of Science
Path of Totality

