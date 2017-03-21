Ontario asks for exception to NYS 'Buy American' proposal

By 3 minutes ago

Two Ontario cabinet ministers are heading to New York Tuesday to urge legislators to exempt Canada from a Buy American policy it plans to introduce.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan are meeting with officials in Albany. They will focus not on the potential impacts to Canada's economy, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, but on New York's own "self interest."

Credit U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada

Duguid says a lot of American jobs depend on an unfettered trading relationship that will be at risk without an exemption for Canada. Ontario trading accounts for about 80 per cent of the goods New York state exports to Canada or about $10 billion, with $12 billion flowing the other way.

Duguid suggests that if New York "discriminates" against Ontario companies, the state's access to Ontario's market could be jeopardized.

Governor Cuomo's plan would require all New York entities to give preference to American-made goods in any new procurements worth more than $100,000. In his 2017 State of the State address, Cuomo called it "the nation’s strongest mandate for the purchase of American-made products by state entities."

Although there are some exceptions, to qualify as “American-made” under Governor Cuomo’s proposal, end manufacturing processes should take place in the United States and more than 60 percent of the components of the manufactured good should be of domestic origin.

Tags: 
Governor Cuomo
new york state
Canada
Ontario
trade
Buy American

Related Content

A Bill Calls to "Buy American" Products

WBFO News

By Eileen Buckley

Cheektowaga, NY – A bill is being introduced in the State Senate and Assembly that would require federal stimulus funds to be spent on American made products and services in New York.

Click the audio player above to hear Eileen Buckley's story now or use your podcasting software to download it to your computer or iPod.

Collins calls for new U.S.-Canada NAFTA

By Jan 24, 2017

Clarence Congressman Chris Collins is calling for the United States to broker a bilateral deal with Canada as opposed to updating the three-party North American Free Trade Agreement.

On NAFTA, is it Canada to the rescue?

By Nancy Marshall-Genzer Feb 13, 2017

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed their "profound shared economic interests" as they met for the first time today. At one point in his press conference with Trump, Trudeau said the North American Free Trade Agreement is a real concern for many Canadians because their jobs depend on trade with the U.S. And, as Canada likes to point out, many U.S. jobs rely on American exports to Canada. It all adds up to the important role Canada hopes to play as it tries to save NAFTA.